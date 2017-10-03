Shelley Kerr targets full points from Scotland's opening World Cup ties

Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr will take charge of her first competitive match away to Belarus

Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr is targeting full points from the opening World Cup qualification double header against Belarus and Albania.

The ties will be Kerr's first competitive games in charge since succeeding Anna Signeul.

Kerr wants Scotland to regularly qualify for the finals of major international tournaments.

"This is top-end international football, you have to aim for maximum points," Kerr said.

"You can play it down, and as coaches we always tend to do that, but our aspiration is to get maximum points.

"We know it's not going to be easy to do that, and it's always difficult with a double header to plan accordingly."

Signeul guided Scotland to the finals of the European Championships in Holland during the summer, the first time the women's team had reached a major tournament.

They did not qualify from the group stage, although they did defeat Spain in their final match of the competition following defeats to England and Portugal.

Kerr has not selected a radically different squad for the World Cup qualifying ties for the games away to Belarus on 19 October and at home to Albania five days later.

Scotland defender Jenny Beattie has returned to the international squad following injury

She has, though, welcomed back Jenny Beattie and Emma Mitchell from the injuries that caused them both to miss the Euros.

"It's going to be a real challenge for us, but it's one that we're up for," said Kerr. "Our preparation game against Hungary went really well, so we're really looking forward to it.

"There's only one automatic place for qualification in the group and we're a pot B team, so you have to put things into perspective. The Euros format was completely different.

"Winning against Spain at the Euros is a platform for us to build on. We want to try to get to finals on a regular basis.

"It's really competitive to try to get into the national team now and that's what we want it to be.

"There should never be an assumption that you're going to be selected, you have to merit that. We've got a critical mass of players who are doing well.

"Every position is up for grabs, and it should be. We'll assess while we're away and see how they've been doing for their club prior to us going away."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign), Chloe Arthur (Bristol City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Rachael Small (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Liverpool), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Hibernian)

Forwards: Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (Man City), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco Femminile), Claire Emslie (Man City), Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United), Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles)