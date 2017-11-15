Price of Football 2017: Women's Super League remains cheapest in Britain
The Women's Super League saw the highest increases in prices across all ticket categories, but remains the cheapest league to watch live football in Britain in 2017-18.
The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study found both tiers saw a 23% rise in the average cost of the cheapest season ticket - but all season ticket prices still range from £25 to £70.
Matchday tickets range from as little as £4 up to £10 for both the Women's Super League 1 and 2.
The average price for the cheapest season ticket in the top tier is £42.90, up from £34.78. The most expensive season ticket costs, on average, £44.90 compared to last year's £44.44.
In WSL2, the average cheapest season ticket is £39, up from £31.60.
The lowest matchday ticket prices on the gate in WSL1 are up from £5.67 to £6.60, while in the second tier there has been a 22% rise, from £4.80 to £5.90.
Fans will pay 22% less for their cup of tea in WSL2, though, which is now on average £1.10 down from £1.42.
Attendances across Women's Super League grew in 2016 by an average of 5% and this year the season kicked off with a new-look calendar, playing the first matches through autumn and winter.
The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data on the cost of attending football.
It includes season and matchday ticket prices, away tickets, shirt prices as well as the costs for tea, pies and a programme.
Who charges what?
- The most expensive season ticket across the two tiers is at Manchester City in WSL 1 (£70).
- Everton (WSL 1) and Millwall Lionesses (WSL 2) have the cheapest season tickets at £25.
- It costs £4 for a single adult matchday ticket at Manchester City, Sunderland and London Bees - paying on the gate or online.
- Brighton and Arsenal charge the most for a single matchday ticket (£10).
- Man City and Tottenham have the most expensive adult shirts at £60, while Sheffield FC boast the cheapest adult shirt at £19.99.
- Seven out of the 20 clubs across the two tiers serve pies - Watford's is the cheapest at £2, while Chelsea charge £4.
- Oxford United charge just 80p for a cup of tea, which is the cheapest across the entire Price of Football study. Five clubs - Bristol City, Everton, Liverpool, Yeovil Town and London Bees - charge £2.