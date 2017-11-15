Price of Football 2017: Women's Super League remains cheapest in Britain

The Women's Super League switched to a new calendar for the 2017-18 season

The Women's Super League saw the highest increases in prices across all ticket categories, but remains the cheapest league to watch live football in Britain in 2017-18.

The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study found both tiers saw a 23% rise in the average cost of the cheapest season ticket - but all season ticket prices still range from £25 to £70.

Matchday tickets range from as little as £4 up to £10 for both the Women's Super League 1 and 2.

The average price for the cheapest season ticket in the top tier is £42.90, up from £34.78. The most expensive season ticket costs, on average, £44.90 compared to last year's £44.44.

In WSL2, the average cheapest season ticket is £39, up from £31.60.

The lowest matchday ticket prices on the gate in WSL1 are up from £5.67 to £6.60, while in the second tier there has been a 22% rise, from £4.80 to £5.90.

Fans will pay 22% less for their cup of tea in WSL2, though, which is now on average £1.10 down from £1.42.

Attendances across Women's Super League grew in 2016 by an average of 5% and this year the season kicked off with a new-look calendar, playing the first matches through autumn and winter.

The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data on the cost of attending football.

It includes season and matchday ticket prices, away tickets, shirt prices as well as the costs for tea, pies and a programme.

Who charges what?