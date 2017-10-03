Lewis Freestone: Peterborough left-back joins Guiseley on loan

Lewis Freestone's only four Football League appearances came back in April

Guiseley have signed left-back Lewis Freestone on a one-month loan deal from Peterborough United.

The 17-year-old, who had a one-month loan spell with St Albans last season, made his Football League debut for the Posh back in April.

It was one of four League One appearances for Peterborough last term, but is yet to appear for the first team in this current campaign.

Freestone said on his Twitter account: "Cant wait to get started."