Price of Football 2017: National League costs are down

Boreham Wood introduced a £100 season ticket in an attempt to increase local support

The National League has seen the fewest number of ticket price increases across the English leagues for the 2017-18 season.

Season ticket prices - in both the cheapest and most expensive categories - were reduced. The most expensive average season ticket is £297.21, down from £318.98 last season.

Four clubs kept their prices the same or reduced them across the board - Macclesfield, Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham and Hartlepool United.

Sutton United and Woking offer the cheapest season tickets of any league - at £99. They are followed by Boreham Wood, who have a season ticket priced at £100 - the same amount as over 4,000 fans paid to watch all of Huddersfield Town's home Premier League games in a special offer.

The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data on the cost of attending football.

It includes season and matchday ticket prices, away tickets, shirt prices as well as the costs for tea, pies and a programme.

Other findings

The most expensive season ticket is at Leyton Orient for £529 - which is more expensive than half of the dearest season tickets in the Championship.

The cheapest matchday ticket can be found at Eastleigh for £12. The most expensive matchday ticket is at Leyton Orient and costs £30.

Dagenham and Redbridge charge the most for away fans in the league at £21, while Eastleigh match their cheapest home fan ticket for travelling supporters.

AFC Fylde, who were promoted to the National League last season, offer the cheapest shirt prices at £14.99 for juniors and £19.99 for adults.

Food and drink

Six clubs - AFC Fylde, Aldershot, Maidenhead, Maidstone United, Torquay United and Tranmere Rovers - charge £3.50 for a pie.

Gateshead offer the bargain pie in the league for £2.50.

The league average still comes in at under £3 for a pie - the cheapest in English football.

You can get a cup of tea at four clubs - Barrow, Chester City, Guiseley and Solihull Moors - for £1, but Aldershot and Hartlepool will charge you double that.

Other offers