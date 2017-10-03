Falkirk speak to Jim McIntyre about manager's position

McIntyre was sacked by Ross County eight days ago

Former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre has spoken to Falkirk about their managerial vacancy.

The 45-year-old told BBC Scotland that the talks were informal.

McIntyre, who has also had spells in charge at Dunfermline and Queen of the South, was sacked by County last week and replaced by Owen Coyle.

Falkirk sit eighth in the Championship, with technical director Alex Smith overseeing a 1-0 win against Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Smith, 77, stepped in following the departure of Peter Houston.

On Monday, Kilmarnock's major shareholder Billy Bowie told BBC Scotland that McIntyre would be "well worth an interview" should he apply for the post at Rugby Park.

Killie decided to part with Lee McCulloch on Sunday, with the Ayrshire club bottom of the Premiership.

McIntyre, who played for Kilmarnock from 1996-98, spent three years with County, steering them to League Cup success in 2016, the Highland side's first major silverware.