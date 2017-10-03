BBC Sport - Andrew Robertson praise for out of position Kieran Tierney

We're causing trouble on both flanks - Robertson

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson says fellow left-back Kieran Tierney has been "different class" playing on the right for Scotland.

Gordon Strachan's side face a must-win double-header against Slovakia and Slovenia this week in a bid to reach the play-offs for next year's World Cup.

