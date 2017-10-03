BBC Sport - Jonathan Watson recalls 1993 visit to Marseille to cheer on Rangers
Rangers fan Watson recalls 'mad' Marseille adventure
Football
Actor Jonathan Watson, best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse?, is the latest guest on the My Life in Three Games series. Here, he recalls a 1993 visit to Marseille to cheer on Rangers in the inaugural Champions League.
You can here more of Watson's football memories on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound from 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
