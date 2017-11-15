Price of Football 2017: Championship matchday ticket costs down

Birmingham City offer the cheapest season ticket in the Championship

The average cost of a single home matchday ticket to watch football in the Championship has fallen for the 2017-18 season.

The BBC's Price of Football 2017 study shows the average cheapest adult matchday ticket price is down from £22.11 to £20.58.

The league still has, on average, the most expensive away ticket in any league across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Unlike the Premier League, which has a £30 cap on away ticket prices, there is no such rule in the English Football League.

The average most expensive away ticket in the Championship is £31.69, compared to £29.50 in the top flight. Fans travelling to Sheffield Wednesday can pay up to £42 for their ticket.

The average cheapest cost of an away ticket is £22.42. Hull City offer the cheapest away ticket at £12.

The study asked 232 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data on the cost of attending football.

It includes season and matchday ticket prices, away tickets and shirt prices as well as the costs for tea, pies and a programme.

Other findings

More than two thirds of Championship clubs reduced or froze their matchday ticket prices, while at least half of the clubs' season tickets were cut or remained the same.

Overall, average season ticket costs rose slightly, with the cheapest rising from £335.15 to £337.02 and the most expensive from £568.15 to £573.50.

The highest average price an adult will pay for a single matchday ticket went down slightly to £35.96 from £36.13.

The most expensive season ticket is £929 to watch Fulham at Craven Cottage.

However Fulham also offer the third-cheapest season ticket at £254, behind Hull City (£252) and Birmingham City - who offer the lowest price at £230.

Norwich (£856.50) and Ipswich (£842) have the second and third most expensive season tickets.

Hull City offer the cheapest adult single ticket at £12, while Fulham have the most expensive adult matchday ticket at £50.

The Price of Football: Results in full

The EFL's reaction

The chief executive of the English Football League, Shaun Harvey:

"Football does not exist in a bubble, but it is clear EFL clubs are doing all that they can to ensure it remains accessible to supporters young and old, in a tough economic climate.

"Ticket revenues continue to underpin the finances of EFL clubs and it is therefore correct that ticket pricing is a matter for individual clubs.

"However, the rise in attendances would only be possible if our clubs offered excellent value for money and it is clear they are reaping the benefits of developing and maintaining ticket pricing structures that reward the loyalty and dedication of supporters in growing numbers.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the number of young people attending EFL matches is continuing to grow and it is no surprise to see season ticket holders are continuing to reap the best value for money.

"I'm sure efforts to encourage families and youngsters to attend live EFL football at an early age will ensure football has a bright future with generations of supporters getting an early taste of the matchday experience.

"Analysis of official gate receipts submitted to the EFL reveals the average admission price received by all clubs is £13.53 across all three divisions."

How much to get kitted out?

Sunderland reduced the cost of their junior shirt this season, while Sheffield Wednesday offer reduced adult and junior prices for their special edition 150th anniversary shirts. All other clubs charged the same or more for adult and junior shirts.

The most expensive adult shirt is Aston Villa's, which costs £55.

The cheapest adult shirt is offered by Burton Albion for £39.99.

Sheffield Wednesday's special junior shirt is £25, while Middlesbrough and Aston Villa's junior shirts are the most expensive in the league at £45.

Pies, programmes and the full package

Leeds are the only club to increase the price of their programme - from £3.00 to £3.50. The club also increased away tickets and shirt prices but reduced single home matchday tickets.

The cheapest pie is available at Burton Albion for £2.80, while the most expensive costs £4.50 at Fulham.

The average cost of a cup of tea is more in the Championship than in the Premier League - by 3p!

The cheapest cup of tea is served at Burton Albion at £1.50, while the dearest can be found at QPR for £3.20.

When it comes to the full day out - including the cheapest adult matchday ticket, a pie, cup of tea and a programme - you can get all that at Hull City for £20.40.

Other offers