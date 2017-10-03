Lee Nogan takes charge of Gateshead game amid Neil Aspin speculation

Neil Aspin (centre) appeared for Port Vale in the 1993 Division Two play-off final defeat by West Brom

Gateshead have put assistant boss Lee Nogan in charge of Tuesday's game at AFC Fylde while discussions regarding manager Neil Aspin are ongoing.

Aspin, 52, who also had a spell as Halifax Town boss, has been in charge of his home-town club since November 2015, winning 37 of 93 games.

However, Aspin has been linked with the vacancy at Port Vale, a club where he is revered and played 410 games.

"A further statement will be made in due course," the club's statement said.