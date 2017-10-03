BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill: NI boss in no rush to take club job

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has told BBC 5 live he is wary of leaving the international scene for a club job.

O'Neill's stock is high after guiding his country to Euro 2016 and the brink of the 2018 World Cup play-offs.

"The direction a club goes in now, I'm not sure the manager has influence," the 48-year-old former Northern Ireland midfielder told BBC Radio 5 live.

