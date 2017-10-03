James Brent: Plymouth Argyle chairman ready to back boss Derek Adams

Derek Adams led Plymouth to second place in League Two last season

Plymouth Argyle chairman James Brent says he will back manager Derek Adams with more signings to try and end their poor run of results.

The Pilgrims, who won promotion to League One last season, are bottom of the division after 11 games.

"We believe that our players can address the current run of form," Brent told the club website.

"The board is ready, however, to support further additions if Derek believes they are required."

James Brent took over at Home Park almost six years ago with the club in financial trouble and bottom of League Two

Adams' squad has been hit by injuries and ill-discipline this campaign, with a player sent off in five of their last eight matches. They have lost seven of those games.

"The board and whole club are clearly very disappointed with the recent dip in results, after such success last season," added Brent.

"We empathise with fellow members of the Green Army who support the club in large numbers, both at Home Park and across the country.

"The whole club is working, and will continue to work, tirelessly to support Derek, the management and our players to progress up the league. While we do not take our current position lightly, we have been in tougher places before - we overcame the challenges we faced then, and we will do so again."