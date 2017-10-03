Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Gordon Strachan, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

It's not like we've lost Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero - Scotland manager Gordon Strachan insists he has the players to cover for injured pair Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong. (Sun)

Gordon Strachan has no fears about turning to former captain Darren Fletcher again as Scotland look for inspiration and leadership in the absence of Scott Brown. (Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena faces anxious wait as the SFA compliance officer reviews footage of an apparent off-the-ball elbow on Hamilton's Greg Docherty. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Lubo Moravcik believes their title successes have been devalued by the fall of Rangers. (Sun)

Former Kilmarnock player Dylan Kerr, who is the boss of Gor Mahia in Kenya, says he'd swim the Mediterranean to be considered for the Rugby Park job. (Sun)

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie is urging recently sacked Ross County manager Jim McIntyre to apply as the club seek a replacement for Lee McCulloch. (Daily Express, print edition)

Could McIntyre make a swift return to management at his former club?

"There were times when I thought playing for Scotland might have passed me by," admits uncapped Leeds captain Liam Cooper, who has been recalled for the crucial double-header with Slovakia and Slovenia. (Scotsman)

Gordon Strachan reveals that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers contacted him personally to back his decision to call-up Callum McGregor. (Daily Mail)

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan stood by me when I missed so many call-ups through injury now it's time to repay him, says West Brom midfielder Matt Phillips. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown thinks there are too many second-rate foreign players stifling home-grown talent in the Premiership. (Daily Express, print edition)

Kenny Miller can still save Rangers career by resolving his differences with manager Pedro Caixinha, says former Ibrox full-back Jimmy Nicholl. (Daily Record)

Dundee boss Neil McCann believes teenage centre-half Kerr Waddell is unlucky not to be in the Scotland Under-21 squad. (Evening Telegraph)

Waddell scored both Dundee goals in their weekend win over Hearts

Hearts' Esmael Goncalves says it wont be long before he and fellow striker Kyle Lafferty "explode" as a partnership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The group opposing Aberdeen's new £50m stadium plan insist they have the funding in place to take their fight through the courts. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery will miss both Champions League ties with Celtic after suffering a serious knee injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

If Celtic and Motherwell progress to next month's League Cup final, they face the prospect of playing each other three times in six days. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Following summer shoulder surgery, Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg faces tests tomorrow to see if he is fit enough to play in Glasgow's opening European Champions Cup fixtures. (Scotsman)

Scotland lock Jonny Gray has travelled to South Africa for Glasgow's Pro14 game with Cheetahs after recovering from a wrist operation. (Daily Express, print edition)