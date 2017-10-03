World Cup 2018: Striker Shane Long sits out Republic training

Striker Shane Long was a spectator at the Republic of Ireland's training session on Tuesday

Striker Shane Long was the only player to sit out Republic of Ireland training on Tuesday ahead of Friday's vital World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

Long had also missed Monday's session as he recovers from a dead leg, but manager Martin O'Neill expects the Southampton player to be fit by Friday.

Midfielder James McCarthy is thought to have an outside chance of playing.

The Irish need to win at home and then beat Wales away three days later to have a chance of making the play-offs.

Long, 30, had started the last three games for Southampton.

However, McCarthy has yet to play for Everton this season because of a knee injury, and the 26-year-old has previously angered Toffees boss Ronald Koeman by aggravating groin and hamstring problems while with the Republic.

Roy Keane, O'Neill's assistant, said: "James seems to be getting a lot of injuries at Everton, so I don't think we have anything to worry about in terms of how much we push James.

"The medical staff are overseeing all of it and are in contact with Everton and all their scientists. I think they have more scientists involved now than there needs to be."

The Republic are already without the suspended Robbie Brady and James McClean, and injured Jonathan Walters, for the Moldova game at the Aviva.

Walters' injury and Kevin Doyle's retirement have seen O'Neill turn to untried trio Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire and Aiden O'Brien, in the process handing Salford-born Manchester United fan Hogan the chance to work with his idol Keane.

Asked about the frontman's admission that he was "star-struck" when he met the former United skipper on the flight to Dublin, Keane replied: "Listen, that will soon change.

"After a week working with me, that will soon change. He will wish I had never met him. That's what most people say after a week.

"No, it's nice to have him in and involved. The fact that he is a United fan is irrelevant. He's now an Irish player and we are glad to have him on board."