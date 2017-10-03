BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss on whether Barcelona would be welcome in Premier League
Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is asked whether he would welcome Barcelona to the Premier League, should they leave La Liga amid widespread political unrest in Catalonia.
Wenger says it would make winning the title "even harder" and light-heartedly adds the Premier League must first welcome Scottish clubs.
