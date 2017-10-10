Euro U21 Qualifying
Latvia U210Scotland U212

Latvia U21 0-2 Scotland U21

Oliver Burke
Oliver Burke scored his second goal of the qualifying campaign

Scotland Under-21s secured their second win in European Championship qualifying by beating Latvia with two first-half goals.

Oliver Burke received Lewis Morgan's pass to slot home the Scots' opener.

And Oliver McBurnie headed the visitors' second from a Dom Thomas free-kick.

Chris Cadden fired against the crossbar in the second half as Scot Gemmill's side moved up to second in Group 4.

Greg Taylor cleared Marks Kurtiss' header off the line and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton denied Raivis Jurkovskis and Vladislavs Sorokins.

Two wins from three games so far takes the Scots a point ahead of the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th October 2017

  • Latvia U21Latvia U210Scotland U21Scotland U212
    FT
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2119:30Estonia U21Estonia U21
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U211Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U211
    FT
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U213Portugal U21Portugal U211
    FT
  • Cyprus U21Cyprus U210Belgium U21Belgium U212
    FT
  • Armenia U21Armenia U210Austria U21Austria U215
    FT
  • Ukraine U21Ukraine U211Netherlands U21Netherlands U211
    FT
  • Turkey U21Turkey U210Hungary U21Hungary U210
    FT
  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U211Macedonia U21Macedonia U210
    FT
  • Finland U21Finland U2116:30Denmark U21Denmark U21
  • Belarus U21Belarus U2117:00Moldova U21Moldova U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2117:00Poland U21Poland U21
View all 21 Euro U21 Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21330010289
2Greece U2133009189
3Belarus U2152126607
4Moldova U215104413-93
5Czech Rep U21201126-41
6San Marino U21200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia U2132013306
2Northern Ireland U2132013216
3Albania U2141213305
4Iceland U2131114314
5Spain U2111001013
6Estonia U21401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2144001921712
2Poland U2132108357
3Lithuania U21310238-53
4Finland U21302149-52
5Faroe Islands U21402217-62
6Georgia U21301228-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U21431082610
2Scotland U2132015326
3Ukraine U2131208265
4Netherlands U2141215415
5Latvia U21502319-82
6Andorra U21301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431081710
2Germany U2132107167
3Kosovo U2142026426
4Israel U21311135-24
5Norway U21503226-43
6Azerbaijan U213003312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2142205238
2Cyprus U21420258-36
3Sweden U2131205235
4Hungary U2121102114
5Turkey U21302112-12
6Malta U21401336-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2142204048
2Serbia U2132106067
3Armenia U21521248-47
4Austria U2132018176
5Gibraltar U216105114-133
6Macedonia U2131023303

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21431082610
2Switzerland U21521246-27
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U21420210556
4Wales U2132016336
5Portugal U2121013303
6Liechtenstein U214004113-120

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2133009459
2Slovenia U2132107347
3Kazakhstan U21513179-26
4Luxembourg U21511369-34
5Bulgaria U21302134-12
6Montenegro U21301236-31
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

