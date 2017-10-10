Latvia U21 0-2 Scotland U21

From the section

Oliver Burke scored his second goal of the qualifying campaign

Scotland Under-21s secured their second win in European Championship qualifying by beating Latvia with two first-half goals.

Oliver Burke received Lewis Morgan's pass to slot home the Scots' opener.

And Oliver McBurnie headed the visitors' second from a Dom Thomas free-kick.

Chris Cadden fired against the crossbar in the second half as Scot Gemmill's side moved up to second in Group 4.

Greg Taylor cleared Marks Kurtiss' header off the line and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton denied Raivis Jurkovskis and Vladislavs Sorokins.

Two wins from three games so far takes the Scots a point ahead of the Netherlands and Ukraine.