Andorra U21 0-1 England U21

Dominic Solanke (centre) and Tom Davies have both played in the Premier League this season

England Under-21s maintained their unbeaten start to their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a win in Andorra.

Everton's Tom Davies scored the only goal, heading in a Kyle Walker-Peters' cross, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin later had an effort ruled out for offside.

Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group Four with 10 points from four matches.

Only the group winners are guaranteed to play in the tournament in Italy and San Marino in June 2019.

In the other results in Group Four, Scotland won 2-0 in Latvia thanks to goals from West Brom's Oliver Burke and Swansea's Oliver McBurnie.

Justin Kluivert, son of former Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, scored for the Netherlands in their 1-1 away draw in the Ukraine.

Europe Qualifying Group Four Team P GD Pts 1 England U21s 4 6 10 2 Scotland U21s 3 2 6 3 Netherlands U21s 4 1 5 4 Ukraine U21s 3 6 5 5 Latvia U21s 5 -8 2 6 Andorra U21s 3 -7 1