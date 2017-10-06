Euro U21 Qualifying
England U213Scotland U211

England U21s 3-1 Scotland U21s

By Emma Sanders

BBC Sport

Josh Onomah was left out of the England U21 squad for their most recent 3-0 win over Latvia
Josh Onomah's sensational first-half strike set England U21s on their way to a victory over Scotland U21s at the Riverside Stadium in Euro 2019 qualifying.

The Tottenham midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner and sent a flying volley into the top corner.

Tammy Abraham scored a second-half penalty to extend England's lead.

Chris Cadden pulled one back in the 78th minute, but Dominic Solanke sealed the win just 62 seconds later.

England are now top of their qualifying group with seven points, with only the first-placed team guaranteed a spot at the tournament in Italy and San Marino

Aidy Boothroyd's side could have scored more as Abraham, on loan at Swansea from Chelsea this season, hit the post early in the game and was also denied by Liam Smith's goal-line clearance in the first-half.

Scotland, who have never beaten England at this level, opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Netherlands and sit fourth in the group.

Captain Oliver Burke, who played for the senior Scotland team in March and scored in the winner over Netherlands, was substituted at half-time and was rarely involved.

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Gunn
  • 21Alexander-Arnold
  • 6Fry
  • 5Gomez
  • 3Walker-Peters
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Onomah
  • 7GraySubstituted forKennyat 71'minutes
  • 10SolankeSubstituted forLookmanat 84'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 11AbrahamSubstituted forHarrisonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 12Lookman
  • 13Woodman
  • 15Dowell
  • 16Davies
  • 20Tomori
  • 23Harrison

Scotland U21

  • 1Fulton
  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 5McKenna
  • 3Taylor
  • 15ThomasSubstituted forWilliamsonat 67'minutes
  • 22Campbell
  • 14MallanSubstituted forDochertyat 82'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 17Cadden
  • 7BurkeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kerr
  • 12Ruddy
  • 13Williamson
  • 16Docherty
  • 18Miller
  • 20McCrorie
  • 23McBurnie
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
20,126

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamScotland U21
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, England U21 3, Scotland U21 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England U21 3, Scotland U21 1.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McKenna (Scotland U21).

Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).

Greg Docherty (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Jack Harrison replaces Tammy Abraham.

Attempt saved. Joseph Gomez (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).

Allan Campbell (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, England U21. Josh Onomah tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

Offside, England U21. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Scotland U21).

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Ademola Lookman replaces Dominic Solanke.

Substitution

Substitution, Scotland U21. Greg Docherty replaces Stephen Mallan.

Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Scotland U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! England U21 3, Scotland U21 1. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

Goal!

Goal! England U21 2, Scotland U21 1. Chris Cadden (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie following a set piece situation.

Foul by Lewis Cook (England U21).

Allan Campbell (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Onomah (England U21).

Stephen Mallan (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Scotland U21).

Foul by Tammy Abraham (England U21).

Scott McKenna (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Demarai Gray.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Oliver McBurnie (Scotland U21) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Scotland U21. Ryan Williamson replaces Dom Thomas.

Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Scotland U21).

Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th October 2017

  • England U21England U213Scotland U21Scotland U211
    FT
  • Russia U21Russia U211Austria U21Austria U210
    FT
  • Macedonia U21Macedonia U210Serbia U21Serbia U212
    FT
  • Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U212Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U212
    FT
  • Denmark U21Denmark U215Georgia U21Georgia U212
    FT
  • Poland U21Poland U213Finland U21Finland U213
    FT
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U213Latvia U21Latvia U210
    FT
  • Germany U21Germany U216Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U211
    FT
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U210Romania U21Romania U212
    FT
  • Belgium U21Belgium U211Sweden U21Sweden U211
    FT
View all Euro U21 Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2133009189
2Croatia U2122005146
3Belarus U21411235-24
4Moldova U214103310-73
5Czech Rep U2110101101
6San Marino U21200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia U2132013306
2Northern Ireland U2132013216
3Albania U2131113304
4Iceland U2121014313
5Spain U2111001013
6Estonia U21401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U213300142129
2Poland U2121106334
3Lithuania U21210136-33
4Finland U2120204402
5Faroe Islands U21301217-61
6Georgia U21200228-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2132107257
2Ukraine U2121107164
3Netherlands U2131114314
4Scotland U2121013303
5Latvia U21402217-62
6Andorra U21201106-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2132104137
2Germany U2122007166
3Kosovo U2142026426
4Israel U2121103124
5Norway U21402226-42
6Azerbaijan U213003312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus U21320156-16
2Belgium U2131203215
3Sweden U2121105234
4Hungary U2111002113
5Turkey U21201112-11
6Malta U21300336-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2132104047
2Armenia U2142114317
3Serbia U2122006066
4Austria U2121013123
5Macedonia U2121013213
6Gibraltar U215005014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21431082610
2Wales U2132016336
3Switzerland U21411226-44
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131027433
5Portugal U2111002023
6Liechtenstein U213003111-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2122006246
2Kazakhstan U21412168-25
3Slovenia U2121104224
4Luxembourg U21411246-24
5Bulgaria U21201123-11
6Montenegro U21201123-11
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

