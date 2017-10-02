BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Fran Kirby & Jill Scott shine in best of WSL week two
England stars shine - best of WSL week two
- From the section Women's Football
England stars Fran Kirby of Chelsea and Manchester City's Jill Scott both score great goals as we round up the best action from week two of the Women's Super League One.
WATCH MORE: Birmingham beat Everton for first win of season
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired