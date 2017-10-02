Jenna Fife called up by Scotland for Belarus and Albania qualifiers

Jenna Fife will compete with Lee Alexander and Shannon Lynn for the Scotland goalkeeper's jersey

Hibernian goalkeeper Jenna Fife has been called up to the Scotland Women's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Albania.

Jennifer Beattie and Emma Mitchell, who missed this summer's Euro 2017 finals, are also included.

Rachael Small, who returned to the squad after a four-year absence for the recent friendly win over Hungary, retains her place.

And Fife's club-mate Lucy Graham is called up by Shelley Kerr as well.

Graham earned her first cap in Hungary as the Scots won 3-0 thanks to goals from Lana Clelland, Claire Emslie and Jane Ross.

That marked the beginning of Kerr's reign as coach and the games against Belarus (away, 19 October) and Albania (home, 24 October) are her first competitive fixtures since replacing Anna Signeul.

Matches have already taken place in Group 2. Switzerland have beaten Albania and Poland, Belarus lost to the Poles then beat the Albanians.

Scotland Women's squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign), Chloe Arthur (Bristol City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Rachael Small (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Liverpool), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Hibernian)

Forwards: Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (Man City), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco Femminile), Claire Emslie (Man City), Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United), Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles)