BBC Sport - Eric Whittington never saw St Mirren win in 52 games - until this weekend
Meet 'The Jinx', St Mirren's unluckiest fan
- From the section Football
Eric Whittington was such a jinx on St Mirren that he chose not to attend the 2013 League Cup final - which they won. He went 52 games, across 17 years, without seeing his side win, and on one occasion his friends told him to stop watching a game with 10 minutes remaining, so that St Mirren might win. Which they did. Could his luck turn this weekend?
