Scotland: Gordon Strachan says the squad has strength in depth

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was impressed by the weekend display of midfielder John McGinn

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says the squad has enough depth to cope with missing the injured Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Matt Ritchie.

Strachan cited the weekend performances of John McGinn, Callum McGregor and Barry Bannan as evidence.

He also pointed to the experience of Darren Fletcher, James McArthur and James Morrison.

McGinn feels ready to step into the midfield, adding it was a chance for players to make a name for themselves.

More to follow