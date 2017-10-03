Women's Champions League: St. Polten v Manchester City Women (Wed)

Manchester City beat Arsenal 5-2 in the English Women's Super League on Saturday

Manchester City will begin their 2017-18 Women's Champions League campaign at Austrian side St. Polten on Wednesday.

The round of 32 first leg match will kick-off at 19:15 BST.

City, who qualified for Europe as the English league champions in 2016, won their first Women's FA Cup in May.

Nick Cushing's side reached the semis last season in their first Champions League campaign but lost to eventual champions Lyon 3-2 on aggregate at the last four stage in April.

St Polten have won the Austrian league title for the past three seasons and five consecutive Austrian Cups.

Fit-again Manchester City and Scotland centre-back Jen Beattie told BBC Sport:

"We know they are a really competitive side. Any team who qualifies for the Champions League are of a really high quality.

"Playing against top teams like Lyon last season, we became very adaptable.

"We were able to raise our game even more for those games so we're looking to use that experience this season."