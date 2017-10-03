Women's Champions League: Chelsea Ladies v Bayern Munich (Wed)

From the section

In-form Chelsea Ladies have won both of their opening domestic league games 6-0

Chelsea Ladies host German giants Bayern Munich in arguably the pick of Wednesday's round of 32 first-leg games in the Women's Champions League.

The Blues - competing in Europe for a third consecutive year - qualified with a second-placed league finish in 2016.

Emma Hayes' side, who were unseeded for the round of 32 draw, were knocked out of Europe by German opposition in Wolfsburg in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Bayern reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Wednesday's first leg match at Kingsmeadow will kick-off at 19:05 BST.