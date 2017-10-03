Women's Champions League: Chelsea Ladies v Bayern Munich (Wed)

Gilly Flaherty
In-form Chelsea Ladies have won both of their opening domestic league games 6-0

Chelsea Ladies host German giants Bayern Munich in arguably the pick of Wednesday's round of 32 first-leg games in the Women's Champions League.

The Blues - competing in Europe for a third consecutive year - qualified with a second-placed league finish in 2016.

Emma Hayes' side, who were unseeded for the round of 32 draw, were knocked out of Europe by German opposition in Wolfsburg in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Bayern reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Wednesday's first leg match at Kingsmeadow will kick-off at 19:05 BST.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 4th October 2017

  • Chelsea LadiesChelsea Ladies19:05FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies
  • St. Pölten-SpratzernSt. Pölten-Spratzern19:15Man City WomenManchester City Women
  • BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women10:00Glasgow City LadiesGlasgow City Ladies
  • Medyk KoninMedyk Konin14:15Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines
  • Apollon Ladies FCApollon Ladies FC15:00Linköpings FCLinköpings FC
  • FC PAOKFC PAOK15:00Sparta Prague WomenSparta Prague Women
  • Gintra UniversitetasGintra Universitetas16:00FC Zürich FrauenFC Zürich Frauen
  • ZFK MinskZFK Minsk16:30Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women
  • Avaldsnes ILAvaldsnes IL17:00Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino
  • LSK KvinnerLSK Kvinner18:00Brøndby IF LadiesBrøndby IF Ladies
  • Ajax VrouwenAjax Vrouwen18:30Brescia FemminileBrescia Femminile
  • Atlético de Madrid FemeninoAtlético de Madrid Femenino18:30VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies
View all 14 Women's Champions League fixtures

