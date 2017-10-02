Kieren Westwood to miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers

Keiren Westwood has been suffering from a rib injury

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales with a rib injury.

Sheffield Wednesday player Westwood, 32, withdrew from Martin O'Neill's squad on Monday.

With striker Kevin Doyle having retired because of concussion-related symptoms, the Republic squad has been cut to 30.

James McClean and Robbie Brady are suspended for the home game against Moldova on 6 October.

Two days later, O'Neill's squad will travel to Cardiff for the final Group D match against Wales on 9 October.

O'Neill named his initial squad on 26 September, including the uncapped Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.

English-born Hogan, 25, who had been linked with the Republic for some time, was summoned to fill the gap left by the absence of Burnley forward Jonathan Walters, who has a knee injury.

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien also receives a first senior international call-up.

James McCarthy, Wes Hoolahan and Harry Arter were included despite being injury concerns.

Walters' Burnley team-mate Jeff Hendrick returns after missing the games against Georgia and Serbia earlier this month with a thigh injury.

The defeat by Serbia dropped the Republic to third place in Group D and they will need to beat Moldova and earn an away win over Wales to keep alive any hope of qualification.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Elliot (Newcastle), Doyle (Bradford)

Defenders: Christie (Middlesbrough), Keogh (Derby), Duffy (Brighton), Clark (Newcastle), O'Shea (Sunderland), Long (Burnley), Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: McGeady (Sunderland), McClean (West Brom - suspended for Moldova game), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Brady (Burnley - suspended for Moldova game), McCarthy (Everton), Meyler (Hull), Arter (Bournemouth), O'Kane (Leeds), Hoolahan (Norwich), Hayes (Celtic), O'Dowda (Bristol City), Horgan (Preston)

Strikers: Long (Southampton), Murphy (Nottingham Forest), McGoldrick (Ipswich), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), O'Brien (Millwall).