Yves Ma-Kalambay: Wycombe Wanderers sign former Chelsea keeper

Yves Ma-Kalambay has had spells with seven professional clubs, including Watford, Hibernian and Swansea

League Two side Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Yves Ma-Kalambay on a deal until 29 January.

Ma-Kalambay started his career at Chelsea, but never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Romanian side Otelul Galati, for whom he made two league appearances in 2015.

"He's looked very sharp in training and it will benefit us to have a second keeper," manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

