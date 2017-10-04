BBC Sport - The man that cuts Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hair

'I flew to LA to cut Dele Alli's hair'

Justin Carr is the personal barber to some of English football's biggest names - cutting the hair of Premier League stars Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well as the England squad.

But how did his clippers get him there?

WATCH MORE: Gary Lineker & Pep Guardiola - the extended interview

Top videos

Video

'I flew to LA to cut Dele Alli's hair'

Video

Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Week 4

Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals

Video

Girl with dwarfism 'dropped on head'

  • From the section News
Video

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired