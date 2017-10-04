BBC Sport - The man that cuts Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hair
'I flew to LA to cut Dele Alli's hair'
- From the section Football
Justin Carr is the personal barber to some of English football's biggest names - cutting the hair of Premier League stars Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well as the England squad.
But how did his clippers get him there?
WATCH MORE: Gary Lineker & Pep Guardiola - the extended interview
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired