Richie Wellens: Oldham interim boss would like job on a full-time basis

Richie Wellens had two spells with Oldham Athletic as a player

Oldham Athletic interim boss Richie Wellens says he would like to be given the manager's job on a full-time basis.

Wellens, 37, was put in temporary charge of the Latics after John Sheridan was sacked on 25 September.

Under Wellens, who made 90 appearances in two spells for the club, Oldham have won their last two games and moved out of the League One relegation zone.

"If they give me the job, brilliant. If not, I need to be working in football as that's what I'm about," he said.

When asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if he wanted the job, Wellens answered: "I've said yes. I don't want to be out of the game, I want to be at the club. I belong in a football environment, it's been my life."

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf had been linked with the job, although it is now understood he is out of the running.

Wellens, who retired as a player last season, is aiming to take the club back to the second tier if he is handed the role permanently.

"This club has been in League One for 21 years. The last time we got in the play-offs was when I was a player," he added.

"Each year we fight relegation, we defend our box, we kick it out, we nick a goal, we hold on and stay up. When I was at Doncaster, people used to call us the Arsenal of the north. I want to try and get something like that here.

"Let's see if this club in the next two or three years can get into the Championship."