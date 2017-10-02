England v Slovenia: Delph and Jones doubts for England

Fabian Delph, who has nine caps, last played for England against Spain in November 2015

Phil Jones and Fabian Delph are doubts for England's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Both players are being assessed by the England medical team ahead of the game on Thursday.

Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane also missed out on Monday's training at St George's Park and instead took part in a recovery session.

England can guarantee qualification for the World Cup with a win at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side travel to Lithuania for their final Group F match on Sunday.

Manchester City's Delph was recalled to the England squad in order to increase competition for a place in the midfield, with Tottenham's Dele Alli ruled out of the first game due to suspension.

The 27-year-old's appearance for City at the weekend - in an unfamiliar left-back role - was only his first start in 17 months having suffered a series of injuries.

Manchester United defender Jones, 25, played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday but had missed out on his side's trip to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday through injury.

Before training on Monday, England's training pitch at St George's Park was named after Sir Bobby Charlton to mark the World Cup winner's 80th birthday.

Charlton will also be guest of honour on Thursday at Wembley.