BBC Sport - 'A perfect performance by John McGinn to stake Scotland claim'
With Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong injured, Hibernian midfielder John McGinn chose the perfect moment to show his worth to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. With two goals and a domineering performance against Celtic, he proved that he can step into the breach.
