Shaun Williams: Millwall midfielder out for three months with knee injury

Shaun Williams has made 167 appearances for Millwall since joining the Lions from MK Dons in January 2014

Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams will be out until January with a knee injury he suffered in the 2-1 win at home to Reading on Tuesday, 26 September.

The 30-year-old started the Lions' first 10 Championship matches this season but missed the 3-1 defeat by Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

"We hope for the best, but it's not looking like good news," boss Neil Harris told the club website.

"He's going to be out for a period of time - months rather than weeks."

Millwall, who were promoted from League One last season, are 14th in the Championship table with 13 points from their opening 11 games of the campaign.