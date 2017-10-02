Gary Owers: Torquay United boss sees improvement as Gulls search for first win

Gary Owers took over at Torquay United almost a month after Kevin Nicholson was sacked

Torquay United boss Gary Owers says his side are getting better despite being bottom of the National League.

The Gulls have not won a match all season, a feat matched only by Crystal palace and Bolton Wanderers in the top five divisions in England.

Torquay lost 1-0 at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday following a late penalty, the third time they have conceded in stoppage time in six games.

"I've seen signs of an improved performance," Owers told BBC Devon.

"It was a terrific display and we deserved at least a draw - if we'd have taken our chances we could have won the game comfortably."

Torquay are four points adrift at the bottom of the division and eight away from exiting the relegation places after two months of the season.

"I don't want to be bottom of the league. I'm a fighter and we'll fight," added Owers, who took over as Torquay manager on 13 September.

"There's a long way to go and I want to see a win, I'm desperate for everyone connected with the football club to see Torquay United get three points."