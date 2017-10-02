Richie Kyle: Blackpool first team coach to join the Football Association

Richie Kyle was a PE teacher prior to joining Blackpool as a youth coach

Blackpool first-team coach Richie Kyle has left the League One club to take up a role as a national specialist coach with the Football Association.

Kyle, 33, has been with the Seasiders for four-and-a-half years and joined manager Gary Bowyer's staff in 2016.

"He's had a massive impact with his time here at the football club," Bowyer told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"When he spoke to me about it, I couldn't stand in his way. Chances like these are few and far between."