Rickie Lambert: Ex-England, Southampton, Liverpool & West Brom striker retires
Former England striker Rickie Lambert has announced his retirement from football.
The 35-year-old ex-Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom forward has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent in July.
Lambert scored three goals in 11 appearances for England and came on as a substitute at the 2014 World Cup.
"I feel lucky to have been involved in this sport for as long as I have," he said.
"I have had some ups and downs in my career, but to have represented clubs like Southampton and Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams.
"Playing and scoring for England is probably my proudest professional moment and I will look back at every aspect of how I got there with fond memories."
Lambert's career, which started at Blackpool, spanned 19 years and took in nine clubs including Macclesfield, Stockport, Rochdale and Bristol Rovers.
