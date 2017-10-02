Rickie Lambert: Ex-England, Southampton, Liverpool & West Brom striker retires

Lambert played for nine clubs in the top four divisions

Former England striker Rickie Lambert has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old ex-Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom forward has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent in July.

Lambert scored three goals in 11 appearances for England and came on as a substitute at the 2014 World Cup.

"I feel lucky to have been involved in this sport for as long as I have," he said.

"I have had some ups and downs in my career, but to have represented clubs like Southampton and Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams.

"Playing and scoring for England is probably my proudest professional moment and I will look back at every aspect of how I got there with fond memories."

Lambert's career, which started at Blackpool, spanned 19 years and took in nine clubs including Macclesfield, Stockport, Rochdale and Bristol Rovers.

