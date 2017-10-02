Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker pleads not guilty over noise complaint

Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his first 10 games for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in the United States earlier this year following a noise complaint.

The 24-year-old was given a "misdemeanour citation" in July after police responded to five other noise complaints at a Beverly Hills house.

The Belgium international did not appear in court in Los Angeles on Monday.

His lawyer, Robert Humphreys, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Commissioner Jane Godfrey adjourned the case to Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on 21 November.

After the hearing, city attorney James Eckart said, if found guilty, the striker faces both a fine and paying a sum to cover the cost of the police call-outs that occurred over five days.

Lukaku, who is training with Belgium, can opt not to appear in person at the hearing and can instead have a lawyer handle the misdemeanour citation on his behalf.

Police said they gave out "verbal warnings" after reportedly being called to a house party.

The incident happened the week before Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton for an initial £75m.

He has scored 11 goals in his first 10 games for United.

A Beverly Hills police statement at the time said Lukaku, who had been on holiday in the United States, was released at the scene following the incident on 2 July.