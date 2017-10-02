BBC Sport - Reading manager Jaap Stam defends his position following poor run of form
Stam defends position as Reading manager
- From the section Football
Reading manager Jaap Stam has defended his position as manager following a run of six games without a win in all competitions.
The Royals have slipped to 20th in the Championship following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Norwich.
"You know there's pressure, so eventually if you're not winning games people will start to talk about your job - that's how it is," Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire's Ady Williams.
"If people think they can get a better manager that's better for the team then they need to make that decision, that's fine. I don't think there is."
