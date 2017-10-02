League Cup: Beaten Blues aim to bounce back from Cliftonville defeat

Linfield manager David Healy guided the Blues to a treble of Irish Premiership, County Antrim Shield and Irish Cup crowns last season.

Northern Ireland League Cup Date: Tuesday, 3 October Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST

David Healy expects a good response from Linfield in Tuesday night's League Cup tie away to Ballinamallard United.

The Blues blew a two-goal lead against Cliftonville on Saturday, crashing to a 3-2 league defeat at Solitude.

"I will get a reaction from myself and it's good the games are coming thick and fast, so we can get back on the horse in the cup," Healy said.

Ballyclare are at home to Institute while Cliftonville host the PSNI in Tuesday's other League Cup fixtures.

The Reds have been hugely inconsistent this season but manager Barry Gray hopes Saturday's dramatic late win over Linfield will kickstart their season.

"The players learnt more about themselves and what's needed to play in a Cliftonville jersey," stated Gray.

"We hoped if we got a positive result we could close the door off to the start of the season, to see can we move on.

"The fashion of the win gives us an even better chance to do that."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville snatch late win over champions Linfield

Irish Premiership basement side Ballinamallard United lost 2-0 at home to Ards on Saturday and manager Gavin Dykes welcomes the distraction of the Cup - but is also looking forward to a break.

After hosting Linfield on Tuesday, the struggling Ferney Park outfit do not play another league game until Friday 13 October away to Warrenpoint Town.

"Linfield are quality side and it's a free one for us, it's a cup game.

"We have a lot of tired legs in there. We will try our best to get into the next round but it's important then that we have a rest, because I feel no matter what we do it's going wrong for us and we're getting punished.

"Maybe a weekend away from the place will help and then hopefully we can come back ready for the Warrenpoint game."