Jaap Stam: Reading boss insists club could have 'no better manager'

Jaap Stam's side have lost three of their last four home games in all competitions

Reading manager Jaap Stam insists there is no better man for the job, despite a run of six games without a win.

Stam's side lost to Huddersfield in the play-off final last season after finishing third, but poor form has seen them slip to 20th in the Championship.

They are without a win since 26 August, losing 2-1 to Norwich on Saturday.

"You know there's pressure, so eventually if you're not winning games people will start to talk about your job - that's how it is," Stam said.

"If people think they can get a better manager that's better for the team, then they need to make that decision, that's fine.

"I don't think there is. That's a joke of course, but that's how it is.

The former Manchester United and AC Milan centre-back continued: "It's about getting results. If you don't get results people start talking about the manager: is he good enough? Can he change the team?

"I've been there as a player myself as well - it's one of the risks of being a manager - and if you're afraid of it happening then you don't need to go into the job, go out and do something else. You might do some fishing - that's nice as well."

With last season's top scorer Yann Kermorgant out injured, Reading have managed just nine goals in 10 league games so far - the fourth-lowest total in the Championship.

Stam will seek improvement in the current international break before the Royals travel to play two sides that currently occupy play-off places in Leeds and Sheffield United.

"Everybody knows that we need to step up and do better in certain situations," he added to BBC Radio Berkshire.

"In good times the players were making the right decisions, but now it's working against us. We can only turn it around by training and working hard."