Lewis McGugan: Northampton Town sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Lewis McGugan scored nine goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday

Northampton have signed midfielder Lewis McGugan on a free transfer on a deal running until January.

Former Nottingham Forest and Watford player McGugan has been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old played in 35 league games for the Owls after signing on an initial loan deal in November 2014.

"He is an attacking, creative player who can make chances for others," manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said.

"Lewis has an excellent pedigree from a higher level and he is a good age with a fair amount of experience.

"He will be added to the squad for the EFL Trophy game at Peterborough United on Tuesday."

