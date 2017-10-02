Zak Jules: Shrewsbury Town defender set for long absence with hamstring injury

Zak Jules, who has been capped by Scotland Under-21s, has torn 90% of his hamstring

Shrewsbury Town defender Zak Jules is set for a lengthy absence after suffering a hamstring injury while on loan at Chesterfield.

Jules, 20, was hurt during Chesterfield's 3-2 home defeat by Yeovil on 26 September.

He was meant to be on loan until January but looks likely to return to Shrewsbury for his recuperation.

"The likelihood is he will have to have some surgical intervention," physio Chris Skitt told the club website.

"Up to 90% of his hamstring has actually been torn, so I'm devastated for Zak but we will obviously do our best to get him back going and get him back in the swiftest time possible."