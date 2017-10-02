Dylan Mottley-Henry: Tranmere sign Barnsley winger on short-term loan deal

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon says new signing Dylan Mottley-Henry is "someone Barnsley think very highly of"

Tranmere Rovers have signed Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on a short-term loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who began his career at Bradford City, has not yet played a first-team game while at Oakwell.

This will be Mottley-Henry's third loan spell at a non-league club, having previously spent time at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "He's a winger with great pace who has a lot of potential."