Dylan Mottley-Henry: Tranmere sign Barnsley winger on short-term loan deal
Tranmere Rovers have signed Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on a short-term loan deal.
The 20-year-old, who began his career at Bradford City, has not yet played a first-team game while at Oakwell.
This will be Mottley-Henry's third loan spell at a non-league club, having previously spent time at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "He's a winger with great pace who has a lot of potential."