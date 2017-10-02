Kilmarnock: More than 20 managers apply for Rugby park vacancy

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie wants a new manager in place for the club's next Premiership game, against Partick Thistle

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie says the club has already received more than 20 applications for the vacant manager's job and hopes to begin interviews by the end of this week.

Bowie has been pleasantly surprised by the level of interest, with some applications coming from outwith the UK.

Bowie will keep an "open mind" but wants someone with "good experience".

Lee McCulloch left the position after a meeting with directors on Sunday.

Kilmarnock, who lost 2-0 at home to Ross County on Saturday, sit bottom of the Premiership and face second-bottom Partick Thistle a week on Saturday.

Bowie, the club's major shareholder, intends to have McCulloch's successor in place at Rugby Park in time for the Partick Thistle game.

The new man, when appointed, will be Kilmarnock's eighth manager in as many years. Jim Jeffries left the club in January 2010, and was succeeded by Jimmy Calderwood, Mixu Paatelainen, Kenny Shiels, Allan Johnston, Gary Locke, Lee Clark and McCulloch respectively.