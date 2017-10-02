2018 World Cup: Patrick Malo recalled to Burkina Faso squad

Patrick Malo played Burkina Faso's first two games at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Patrick Malo has been recalled to the Burkina Faso squad to face South Africa in a World Cup qualifier, days after he was omitted for making "mistakes".

The 25-year-old is back after Le Havre defender Yacouba Coulibaly suffered an injury that has ruled him out of the game in Johannesburg.

Malo played in last month's qualifiers against Senegal, which both ended in draws, but his performance on and off the pitch led to criticism from Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte.

"Everyone makes mistakes‚ but Malo is making too many‚" said Duarte.

Duarte revealed that Malo had to rush to the dressing room to find his match shirt when asked to come on as a substitute during the Senegal game in Dakar.

Burkina Faso are currently top of Group D on six points, ahead of Cape Verde on goal difference, both teams have now played four qualifiers.

Senegal have the chance to overhaul those two if they win a replayed match against South Africa, with only the group winners qualifying for the World Cup in Russia.