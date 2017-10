Weir joined Elgin City as manager in November 2014.

Jim Weir has been appointed manager of Forfar Athletic after parting company with Elgin City.

The former St Johnstone defender guided Elgin to a second place finish in League Two in 2015-16.

Weir takes over from the sacked Gary Bollan, who left Forfar bottom of League One with one win from eight matches

The 48-year-old has also had spells as manager of Montrose, Arbroath and Brechin City.