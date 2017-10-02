Manager Gary Jardine leaves League Two side Edinburgh City

Gary Jardine guided Edinburgh City into the Scottish Professional Football League

Gary Jardine has left his role as manager of Scottish League Two side Edinburgh City.

The former City player had been manager of the capital side since 2010, and led them to promotion to the SPFL in 2015-16 after a play-off win over East Stirlingshire.

He leaves the club second from bottom of the league with six points from their first eight matches.

City lost 3-0 at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

An Edinburgh City statement read: "The club would like to thank Gary for his hard work and dedication during his time at Edinburgh City and would like to acknowledge his enormous contribution in guiding the club from the Lowland League to the Scottish Professional Football League and in achieving a seventh place finish in the club's first season in the SPFL.

"We wish him well for the future."