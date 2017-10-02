Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jim McIntyre, who left Ross County last week, is the early favourite to replace Lee McCulloch at Kilmarnock after the former Scotland international's weekend exit as manager. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock's board have no preferred candidate, are prepared to look abroad for a new team boss to replace Lee McCulloch and will prioritise someone with tactical acumen rather than someone purely motivational and inspirational. (Daily Record)

Killie goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald says underachieving players cost Lee McCulloch his job as manager. (Daily Record)

Declan John, the on-loan Cardiff City left-back who scored two goals for Rangers in their 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical on Friday night, says the victory showed there are no divisions at Ibrox despite Kenny Miller being banished from the squad for being the alleged source of leaked stories. (Herald)

Striker Miller, who has been axed from Rangers' first-team squad after dispute with manager Pedro Caixinha, put in a professional performance as he captained the club's development squad to a 5-2 win over Brentford B. (Daily Record)

Rangers are chasing a six-figure compensation fee after their plans for the international break were thrown into disarray, their friendly Eusebio Cup match against Benfica in Toronto being cancelled at short notice. (Scottish Sun)

Iceland defender Kari Arnason has criticised Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan's decision to overlook Aberdeen team-mates Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie when naming a midfield replacement ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia. (Herald)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes braces from team-mate Callum McGregor and Hibernian's John McGinn in Saturday's 2-2 draw have increased their chances of starting for Scotland against Slovakia on Thursday. (Herald)

Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew says he would be happy to move forward from central defence to fill a holding role for Scotland against Slovakia or Slovenia because of the absence of key midfielders through injury. (Scotsman)

Former Scotland defender Colin Hendry says that, although Gordon Strachan has now overtaken Craig Brown to become the international side's fifth most successful manager according to statistics, he will need to qualify for a major finals to compete with the success of the former Aberdeen and Clyde boss. (Herald)

Celtic coach Kolo Toure believes that Scotland left back Kieran Tierney has the same attributes as his former Arsenal team-mate, Ashley Cole, and can scale the same heights as the former England defender. (Evening Times

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has warned that the Germans will regain their ruthless streak to quickly kill off any notion that Celtic can challenge them for a place in the next stage of the Champions League. (Daily Record)

New Ross County manager Owen Coyle has been given the go-ahead to add to his squad before the January transfer window. (The National)

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has tipped team-mate Kerr Waddell to reach the top in football after the 19-year-old centre-back scored twice to hand their side victory over Hearts. (Herald)

Jim Weir, who had been Elgin City manager since November 2014, has quit the League Two club to join Forfar Athletic, who sit bottom of League One and sacked Gary Bollan last month. (Press and Journal)

Gary Jardine, who had been Edinburgh City manager for eight years, stepped down following Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Stenhousemuir saying he had "not been happy at the club for a while". (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie has questioned why the Pro14 has scheduled their game against Cheetahs at a time when the squad and backroom team are having to stay in Johannesburg in the build-up to their match because there is no accommodation available in Bloemfontein due to other events. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray's 14-year-old cousin, Cora Erskine, was part of the team from Bridge of Allan's Beaconshurst School that defeated Strathallan to win the Scottish final of the British Tennis Schools Championship. (Scotsman)