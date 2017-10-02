Truro City: National League South leaders eye FA Cup first round place

Truro City are top of the National League South - their highest-ever league placing

Truro City are aiming for a first ever FA Cup first round appearance, says striker Cody Cooke.

The Cornwall-based club progressed to the final qualifying round for the first time in their history after a 4-1 win over AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

Having gone a goal down, Chris Todd levelled just before half-time, before second-half goals from Aaron Lamont, Tyler Harvey and Stewart Yetton.

"Who's to say we can't go further now?" Cooke told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"As a local boy it means a lot to the people of Cornwall.

"We've never gone this far and the boys were joking around a little bit asking how we haven't gone this far, because it's only two wins, but it's never happened."