Truro City: National League South leaders eye FA Cup first round place
- From the section Football
Truro City are aiming for a first ever FA Cup first round appearance, says striker Cody Cooke.
The Cornwall-based club progressed to the final qualifying round for the first time in their history after a 4-1 win over AFC Sudbury on Saturday.
Having gone a goal down, Chris Todd levelled just before half-time, before second-half goals from Aaron Lamont, Tyler Harvey and Stewart Yetton.
"Who's to say we can't go further now?" Cooke told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"As a local boy it means a lot to the people of Cornwall.
"We've never gone this far and the boys were joking around a little bit asking how we haven't gone this far, because it's only two wins, but it's never happened."