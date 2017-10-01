Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says it's "difficult to be happy" with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, but admits he is a "little bit happy" as the Reds are "a top side".

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 1 October, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.