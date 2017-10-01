Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol
Isco scored twice as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to secure their first La Liga home win of the season.
The champions, who had failed to win three league games at the Bernabeu, took the lead when Isco converted Cristiano Ronaldo's through ball.
Isco then curled home Marco Asensio's pass in the second half to seal the win which takes Real up to fifth place.
Espanyol had chances - most notably when Gerard Moreno hit the post after a Casemiro mistake.
The hosts dominated the first half, but the game was more even after the break with Espanyol having chances before Isco sealed the win.
Half-time substitute Marc Navarro fired a shot straight at Keylor Navas, while Moreno and Leo Baptistao missed chances.
Real gave 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi a debut at right-back, with Dani Carvajal missing out with a viral heart problem.
Gareth Bale also missed out with a calf problem, just before Wales' two crucial World Cup qualifiers.
Real squandered plenty of first-half opportunities. Isco went close after 23 seconds and again in the fourth minute, twice forcing saves from Pau Lopez, who also tipped a Sergio Ramos header over the bar.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Hakimi
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6NachoBooked at 36mins
- 14CasemiroBooked at 77mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 82'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 90'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 13Casilla
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 27Tejero Sacristán
Espanyol
- 1López
- 24SánchezBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGraneroat 69'minutes
- 15López Silva
- 22Hermoso
- 3MartínBooked at 90mins
- 11Baptistao
- 25Darder
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 21RocaSubstituted forNavarroat 45'minutes
- 10JuradoSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 9García
- 12Vilá
- 13López Rodríguez
- 20Diop
- 23Granero
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 71,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.
Booking
Aarón Martín (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aarón Martín (Espanyol).
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Espanyol).
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Offside, Espanyol. David López tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.
Hand ball by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Leo Baptistao.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Aarón Martín (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Sergio García (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Marc Navarro (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Espanyol 0. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Sergio Sánchez because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergio Sánchez (Espanyol) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco.
Booking
Sergio Sánchez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.