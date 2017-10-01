Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol

From the section

Isco had failed to score in Real's opening six La Liga games

Isco scored twice as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to secure their first La Liga home win of the season.

The champions, who had failed to win three league games at the Bernabeu, took the lead when Isco converted Cristiano Ronaldo's through ball.

Isco then curled home Marco Asensio's pass in the second half to seal the win which takes Real up to fifth place.

Espanyol had chances - most notably when Gerard Moreno hit the post after a Casemiro mistake.

The hosts dominated the first half, but the game was more even after the break with Espanyol having chances before Isco sealed the win.

Half-time substitute Marc Navarro fired a shot straight at Keylor Navas, while Moreno and Leo Baptistao missed chances.

Real gave 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi a debut at right-back, with Dani Carvajal missing out with a viral heart problem.

Gareth Bale also missed out with a calf problem, just before Wales' two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Real squandered plenty of first-half opportunities. Isco went close after 23 seconds and again in the fourth minute, twice forcing saves from Pau Lopez, who also tipped a Sergio Ramos header over the bar.