Match ends, Atalanta 2, Juventus 2.
Atalanta 2-2 Juventus
Juventus dropped points for the first time in Serie A this season after Atalanta came from two goals down to draw a thrilling game at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.
Goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain put Juve ahead.
Mattia Caldara pulled one back for Atalanta before Bryan Cristante headed in the equaliser.
Juve's Paulo Dybala then had a penalty saved, as his team move to second in the table behind Napoli.
Juve squander lead
Juventus started strongly and went ahead when Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha could only parry a long-range effort from Blaise Matuidi into the path of an oncoming Bernardeschi.
Higuain then scored three minutes later for Juve with a smart finish from a tight angle.
The home side were allowed back in the game when goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon spilled a dipping free-kick from outside the box and Caldara scored from close range.
Cristante then timed his run perfectly to direct his powerful header into the corner of the goal.
Juventus had a goal disallowed in the second-half when Mario Mandzukic's header was ruled out by the video assistant referee.
Stephan Lichtsteiner's arm was ruled to have hit Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez in the face during the build-up.
The away side were then awarded a penalty although Higuain's free-kick seemed to strike Atalanta's Andrea Petagna on the shoulder.
After referring with the video assistant referee once again, the penalty stood, but Dybala saw his spot-kick saved by Berisha.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Leaders Napoli had earlier beaten Cagliari 3-0, with Juventus missing the chance to join them on 21 points.
Goals from Alessandro Florenzi and former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko helped Roma to a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.
Meanwhile, third placed Inter Milan beat Benevento 2-1, Fiorentina lost 2-1 to Chievo and Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-1.
