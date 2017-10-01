Swansea City: Martin Olsson says 'it's not time to panic'

Martin Olsson joined Swansea from Norwich City in the January 2017 transfer window

Martin Olsson has called on Swansea's players and fans to stick together after they slipped into the bottom three of the Premier League.

Diafra Sakho scored in added time to give West Ham a 1-0 win.

The Swans did not win a league game in September, and have five points from seven games.

"It's not the time to panic. We showed last season what we can do. We have almost the same kind of players," said the 29-year-old Sweden international.

"We know the strikers we have, their qualities, midfield, everyone.

"We need to stick together. The team, the fans, the staff.

"We've got a good group and everyone is behind the manager so we've just go to work hard and change that trend and get some more wins."

The defeat by the Hammers was the third in a row for Paul Clement's team, who are above only Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, who do not have a point.

Swansea's last win was at Palace on 26 August, though Sakho's late winner for the Gunners was the first goal they have conceded in four away league games this season.

Left-back Olsson conceded the late goal after another good defensive performance away from the Liberty Stadium was particularly disappointing.

He also said it was imperative the club found a cutting edge up front, having scored only three goals in the Premier League so far.

"We need to take the chances we're getting, we need to score [and] we need to be ruthless in the box," he said.